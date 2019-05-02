Rockies' Garrett Hampson: Playing time trending down
Hampson remains out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Brewers, Kyle Newman of The Denver Post reports.
Daniel Murphy's return from the injured list last week seems to have firmly closed the door on Hampson handling a full-time role, at least for the time being. The speedy rookie will find himself on the bench for the ninth time in 10 games.
Rockies' Garrett Hampson: Drops to bottom half of lineup•
Rockies' Garrett Hampson: Slugs first homer, steals base•
Rockies' Garrett Hampson: Strokes pair of hits•
Rockies' Garrett Hampson: Starting Friday•
Rockies' Garrett Hampson: Batting second Tuesday•
Rockies' Garrett Hampson: On bench for opener•
