Hampson went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, a walk and two total runs scored in Thursday's 7-3 win over Milwaukee.

Hampson went back-to-back after C.J. Cron's grand slam in the first inning Thursday. The 26-year-old Hampson is slashing .247/.301/.434 with six homers, 17 RBI, 36 runs scored and 12 stolen bases through 67 games. He doesn't have a clearly defined place in the lineup, but he should continue to compete for playing time with Brendan Rodgers at second base and Yonathan Daza in center field.