Rockies' Garrett Hampson: Promoted to majors
Hampson was recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque on Tuesday, Kyle Newman of The Denver Post reports.
Hampson, one of the team's top prospects, has appeared in 10 games for the Rockies this season, slashing .273/.407/.409 across those contests. He slashed a combined .311/.382/.462 across 110 games between Double-A Hartford and Triple-A Albuquerque. Hampson will likely be limited to a reserve role down the stretch barring any injury crisis.
