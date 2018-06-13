Rockies' Garrett Hampson: Raking since promotion to Triple-A
Hampson is hitting .310/.419/.448 with one home run and seven steals on 11 attempts through 106 plate appearances since being promoted to Triple-A Albuquerque.
His 19:16 K:BB over that stretch really showcases how comfortable he is at the plate against Pacific Coast League pitching. Hampson beat Brendan Rodgers to Triple-A, meaning he has a good chance to beat Rodgers to the big leagues if a spot in the middle infield were to open up this summer or next season. In addition to second base (12 starts) and shortstop (nine starts), Hampson has played two games in center field at Triple-A, so he could end up being the Rockies' super utility player at some point in the relatively near future, getting close to everyday at-bats while shifting around the diamond. After going 19-for-20 on stolen-base attempts at Double-A, his success rate has taken a hit against Triple-A batteries, although it's a pretty small sample size. He grades out as a plus-plus runner, and should steal 20-plus bases annually in his peak seasons.
