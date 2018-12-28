Rockies' Garrett Hampson: Remains in line for regular duty
Daniel Murphy is expected to play primarily at first base with the Rockies, Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports reports, leaving Hampson in line for regular duty at second base.
Some Hampson owners were rolling their eyes when they heard of the Murphy signing as they thought it meant Hampson would be blocked at the keystone. However, it sounds like Murphy, after battling knee issues in recent seasons, will play mostly at first with Ian Desmond moving to the outfield. Hampson didn't do much in his first cup of coffee last season, but his impressive speed is making him a trendy mid-round target in early drafts.
