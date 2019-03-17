Rockies' Garrett Hampson: Returns to action Sunday
Hampson (hamstring) is starting at shortstop and batting leading in Sunday's spring game against the Cubs, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Hampson exited Saturday's game against the Brewers but his quick return to action indicates the issue was minor. The 24-year-old missed some time last week with a sore right hamstring but appears good to go Sunday.
