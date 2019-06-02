Rockies' Garrett Hampson: Returns to majors
Hampson was called up from Triple-A Albuquerque and will start in center field Sunday against the Blue Jays.
Hampson was sent to Triple-A in mid-May after struggling through the first six weeks of the season with a .194/.224/.269 slash line in 31 games. The 24-year-old rediscovered his bat with Albuquerque and had an .889 OPS since his demotion.
