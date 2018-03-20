Rockies' Garrett Hampson: Returns to minors Tuesday
Hampson was reassigned to minor-league camp Tuesday.
As many prospects do, Hampson killed the ball at High-A Lancaster last season, producing a .326 batting average and eight homers to go with 51 stolen bases. The 23-year-old found some success in big-league spring training, batting .278 with five steals, but he stood little chance of actually breaking camp with Colorado. He'll head back to the minors, likely to spend much of the season with Double-A Hartford.
