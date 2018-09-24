Hampson is not in the lineup Monday against the Phillies, Kyle Newman of The Denver Post reports.

Hampson started four of the last five games at shortstop with Trevor Story (elbow) sidelined, slashing .286/.375/.357 with a stolen base over that stretch. With Story back in action, the 23-year-old is set to return to a reserve role for the final week of the season.

