Rockies' Garrett Hampson: Scores three times in win
Hampson went 3-for-4 with a walk, stolen base and three runs Sunday in the Rockies' 10-5 win over the Padres.
Hampson started each of the Rockies' last four games and has taken advantage of the regular run, going 8-for-18 with seven runs over that stretch. He'll stick in the lineup as the No. 7 hitter for Monday's series opener with the Mets and looks poised to benefit from steady run in center field or the middle infield while he's wielding a hot bat.
More News
-
Rockies' Garrett Hampson: Seeing steady work•
-
Rockies' Garrett Hampson: Drills third homer•
-
Rockies' Garrett Hampson: Seeing rare start in center field•
-
Rockies' Garrett Hampson: Two-run homer•
-
Rockies' Garrett Hampson: Manning keystone in series finale•
-
Rockies' Garrett Hampson: Picks up stolen base•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 26 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The waiver wire offers no shortage of usable hitters for the second-to-last week of the season,...
-
Week 26 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Luis Severino is coming back just in time for a two-start week. Scott White weighs him against...
-
Week 26 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Early first base rankings for 2020
First base will start out deep and get even deeper in 2020. Scott White attempts to sort out...
-
Waivers: Will Hoerner, Lewis matter?
From the headline-grabbing debuts of Nico Hoerner and Kyle Lewis to Johnny Cueto's triumphant...
-
First two rounds of 2020 drafts
Should we draft starting pitching earlier in 2020? Scott White considers in his latest assessment...