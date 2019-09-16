Hampson went 3-for-4 with a walk, stolen base and three runs Sunday in the Rockies' 10-5 win over the Padres.

Hampson started each of the Rockies' last four games and has taken advantage of the regular run, going 8-for-18 with seven runs over that stretch. He'll stick in the lineup as the No. 7 hitter for Monday's series opener with the Mets and looks poised to benefit from steady run in center field or the middle infield while he's wielding a hot bat.