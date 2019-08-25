Hampson will start in center field and bat eighth Sunday against the Cardinals.

He'll draw some rare action in the outfield with Raimel Tapia (hand) banged up and Ian Desmond receiving Sunday off for maintenance purposes. The rookie has unsurprisingly struggled to get going at the plate while seeing inconsistent playing time in August, batting 6-for-30 with 15 strikeouts on the month.

