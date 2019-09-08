Rockies' Garrett Hampson: Seeing steady work
Hampson will start in center field and bat sixth Sunday against the Padres.
He'll remain in the lineup for the seventh time in eight games, with four of those starts coming in center field. Hampson should continue to benefit from steady work in the outfield so long as David Dahl (ankle) is on the shelf, making the rookie someone worth taking a look at for fantasy managers in need of an infusion of speed. Over his last 10 games, Hampson is batting .280 with three stolen bases.
