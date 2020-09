Hampson went 2-for-4 with a stolen base, an RBI triple and a run scored in Sunday's 7-6 win over the Rockies.

Hampson scored after reaching on an infield single and stealing second in the fifth inning. In the sixth, Hampson tripled to playe Kevin Pillar. The speedy Hampson is up to four steals, five homers, 10 RBI and 22 runs scored while slashing .274/.331/.487 in 34 contests.