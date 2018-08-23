Rockies' Garrett Hampson: Shuttled to minors
Hampson was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque on Thursday, Kyle Newman of The Denver Post reports.
Hampson was cast off the active roster in order to make room for Matt Holliday, who had his contract selected from the minors in a corresponding move. During his latest stint with the team, Hampson went 0-for-2 with a walk in limited playing time since Aug. 14. Look for him to rejoin the Rockies when rosters expand next weekend.
