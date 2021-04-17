Hampson is not in the lineup for the afternoon portion of Saturday's doubleheader against the Mets.
Hampson will sit for just the second game this season, though those who have him on their fantasy teams may not mind that he'll avoid facing Jacob deGrom. He'll likely return to the lineup for the nightcap against the far less intimidating Joey Lucchesi.
More News
-
Rockies' Garrett Hampson: On board with first homer•
-
Rockies' Garrett Hampson: Fifth straight turn in leadoff spot•
-
Rockies' Garrett Hampson: Steals three times in win•
-
Rockies' Garrett Hampson: Knocks in two runs•
-
Rockies' Garrett Hampson: Not starting Friday•
-
Rockies' Garrett Hampson: Swipes two bags in win•