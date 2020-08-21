Hampson isn't in the lineup Friday against the Dodgers.
Hampson will retreat to the bench for the second consecutive game with Raimel Tapia taking over in left field. Hampson has gone just 1-for-12 with five strikeouts and one stolen base over his past three contests.
