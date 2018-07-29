Rockies' Garrett Hampson: Sitting second straight
Hampson is out of the lineup Sunday against the Athletics, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.
Hampson made his MLB debut on July 21, and proceeded to string together five consecutive starts. That streak was broken Saturday, though he did pinch hit in that contest, but he'll again be held out for the series finale. Pat Valaika will man the keystone in his stead.
