Hampson will start at shortstop and bat seventh Sunday against the Dodgers, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

Since Brendan Rodgers (shoulder) joined Trevor Story (thumb) on the injured list June 25, Hampson has taken over as the Rockies' primary shortstop. Hampson will pick up his sixth straight start Sunday after going 5-for-20 with two doubles, a triple, four runs, two RBI and a stolen base in the prior five contests.