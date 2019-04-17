Hampson went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a walk, a stolen base and three RBI to help Colorado to an 8-2 victory over the Padres on Tuesday.

Getting the start in center field with Ian Desmond out with a sore leg, Hampson put in easily his best offensive effort of the season, bagging his first homer of the campaign with a seventh-inning solo shot off Adam Warren. He had been scuffling to start the season, but Hampson has now hit safely in seven straight to bring his average up to .200, and he should continue to see at least semi-regular at-bats for now with the Rockies currently struggling with a few injuries.