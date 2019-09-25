Rockies' Garrett Hampson: Slugs two round trippers
Hampson went 3-for-6 with a pair of solo home runs and two walks in Tuesday's 16-inning victory over the Giants.
Hampson went deep in the first inning to kick off the scoring and clubbed another long ball to break a 4-4 tie in the eighth. After hitting only three home runs through the first 120 games of his big-league career, the 24-year-old has suddenly found his power stroke, going yard four times in the last four games. Hampson is doing his best to leave a strong impression upon the Rockies as he vies for a starting job next season, slashing .371/.435/.677 with five homers, seven RBI, 16 runs scored, seven stolen bases and a 1.112 OPS in September.
