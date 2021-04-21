Hampson went 2-for-4 with a stolen base and two runs scored in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Astros.

Hampson hit a double in second inning, stole third and scored on Dom Nunez's RBI single. In the sixth, Hampson got aboard with a single and scored on Nunez's double. Through 16 games, Hampson has five stolen bases, a homer, seven RBI, 14 runs scored and a .254/.313/.373 slash line. His versatility on defense will allow him to maintain a fair amount of playing time.