Hampson went 0-for-2 with a stolen base and two walks in Monday's 2-1 loss to the Astros.
Hampson drew a leadoff walk to begin the first inning and then stole second, but couldn't come around to score. The 25-year-old is slashing .309/.381/.491 with a homer, three RBI, 13 runs scored and three stolen bases in 17 contests.
