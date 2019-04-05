Hampson is starting at second base and hitting seventh for the Rockies' tilt against the Dodgers on Friday.

Hampson is just 1-for-17 with seven strikeouts to start the season, but he'll get a chance to get on track in this contest as he'll start Colorado's home opener against the Dodgers and starter Kenta Maeda. The 24-year-old hit .275 over 40 at-bats at the big-league level last season, so he'll look to find his stroke with Daniel Murphy (finger) on the injured list, although Mark Reynolds and Ryan McMahon could wind up seeing more of those at-bats should Hampson continue to struggle.