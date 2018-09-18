Hampson is starting at shortstop and hitting eighth Tuesday against the Dodgers, Jenny Cavnar of AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain reports.

The 23-year-old prospect is set to make his first start since rejoining the Rockies near the beginning of September in place of the injured Trevor Story (elbow). With Story potentially facing a season-ending injury, Hampson could be in line for increased opportunities over the final couple weeks. The rookie has hit .261/.414/.391 across 29 big-league plate appearances this season.