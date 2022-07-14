Hampson will start at third base and bat ninth in Thursday's game against the Padres.

He'll be included in the lineup for the sixth straight games, with Hampson having now started at four different positions. Kris Bryant (personal) is back from a three-game stint on the paternity list and C.J. Cron (wrist) is starting after sitting out four of the previous five contests, but the Rockies will still have a spot for Hampson with everyday third baseman Ryan McMahon getting a day off. Hampson has produced exactly one hit in each of his last five starts while adding three RBI and three runs.