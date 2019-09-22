Rockies' Garrett Hampson: Steals base in loss
Hampson went 1-for-3 with a stolen base, a run and a walk in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Dodgers.
Hampson drew a one-out walk in the third inning and then promptly stole second to get into scoring position. He came around to score on a Raimel Tapia single. Speed has been Hampson's best asset, as he's recorded five stolen bases in his last six games while hitting .500 (10-for-20) in that span. For the year, the 24-year-old is slashing .247/.303/.369 with five homers, 36 runs scored and 23 RBI over 289 plate appearances.
