Hampson went 2-for-3 with two singles, two walks, three steals, an RBI and three runs scored in Wednesday's 8-0 win over the Diamondbacks.

Hampson stuffed the stat sheet Wednesday, delivering his most complete game in recent memory. The 26-year-old stole second each of the first three times he got on base. Hampson had not stolen a bag this season prior to Wednesday, so it was a pleasant surprise to see him do it three times in one game. He's fared particularly well in the leadoff spot thus far, gathering at least one hit in five of six games while totaling five RBI and six runs.