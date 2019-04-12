Hampson went 2-for-3 in Colorado's 1-0 loss to the Giants on Friday.

Hampson was struggling mightily to start the season with just three hits in his first 24 at-bats, but he was finally able to post a multi-hit performance, albeit in a game where his team was shut out by Jeff Samardzija. The 24-year-old will look to keep it going and start pumping his average up back toward the .275 mark he posted in his 24 big-league games last year, but at this point he's still best left on waiver wires until he shows signs of doing so.

