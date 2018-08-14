Rockies' Garrett Hampson: Summoned from minors
Hampson was recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque on Tuesday, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.
Hampson will take the roster spot of Scott Oberg, who was placed on the paternity list. Seeing as players spend between one and three days on the paternity list, Hampson's stay with the big club could be brief. The 23-year-old will serve as additional infield depth with Nolan Arenado nursing a shoulder injury.
