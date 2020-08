Hampson went 1-for-4 with a solo home run, two RBI and a walk during Friday's win against Seattle.

Hampson launched his first homer of the season on a fly ball to left center field in the seventh inning. He also knocked in an RBI in the third inning with an infield groundout. Hampson, who has been fighting to secure a spot in the lineup, is hitting .278/.333/.556 in 18 at-bats.