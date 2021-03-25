Hampson went 1-for-2 with two runs, two stolen bases, one walk and one strikeout in Wednesday's 9-8 spring win over the Brewers.

Hampson batted second in Wednesday's lineup and hit a bunt single in the first inning before stealing two bases in the inning. Hampson has been mainly playing in center field this spring but could also fill in at second base over the first few weeks of the season with Brendan Rodgers (hamstring) sidelined. The 26-year-old has posted a .408 on-base percentage with 10 runs, four RBI and four stolen bases over 18 Cactus League games this year.