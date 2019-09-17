Hampson is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Mets.

Hampson will head to the bench after a productive stretch of five consecutive starts, during which he compiled 11 hits in 22 at-bats while chipping in a stolen base, eight runs and three RBI. The offensive surge has helped Hampson lift his season average from .218 to .243 and should allow him to see steady playing time in the Rockies' final 11 games of the campaign.