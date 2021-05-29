Hampson isn't starting Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Pirates, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports.
Hampson will get a breather after he went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts in the matinee. Yonathan Daza will start in center field and bat seventh.
