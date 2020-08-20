Hampson is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Astros, Jenny Cavnar of AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain reports.

Sam Hilliard will get the nod at center field while Hampson retreats to the bench, ending a streak of 13 consecutive starts for the 25-year-old. During that 13-game stretch, Hampson established himself as the Rockies' everyday leadoff man by slashing .278/.350/.444 with a home run, 10 runs, three steals and two RBI.