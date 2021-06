Hampson is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Athletics.

Hampson had been in the lineup in each of the past four games, making two starts at second base and two at shortstop while going 8-for-17 with two doubles, a stolen base, four runs and an RBI. Though he's been seeing most of his action in center field this season, Hampson may be called upon to get work in the middle infield until Trevor Story (elbow) returns from the injured list, likely on Tuesday.