Hampson went 2-for-3 with a double, a stolen base and a run scored Monday against the Brewers.
Hampson continues to serve primarily on the short-side of a platoon, replacing Connor Joe in the lineup when Colorado faces a lefty. Hampson has hit well across his last 11 games, maintaining a .333 average with three RBI, nine runs scored and three stolen bases across 33 plate apperances. However, unless the team opts to regularly sit Randal Grichuk and Yonathan Daza against righties, Hampson has a limited path to more regular at-bats.
