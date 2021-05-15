Hampson went 3-for-4 with a walk, a triple, a home run and an additional run scored in Friday's win over the Reds.

A late addition to the lineup after Raimel Tapia (thumb) was scratched, Hampson went on to pace the Rockies with eight total bases out of the leadoff spot. It was his second consecutive game with a long ball, giving him five to go along with seven steals through 36 games.