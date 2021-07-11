site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rockies' Garrett Hampson: Two hits, stolen base
RotoWire Staff
Hampson went 2-for-5 with a stolen base and a strikeout as the Rockies defeated the Padres 3-0 on Saturday.
Hampson singled in the fifth and seventh and stole second on the latter occasion for his first swipe in over a month. The speedy middle infielder is now slashing .246/.297/.414 in 84 games.
