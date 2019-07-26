Hampson went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run Thursday against the Nationals.

Hampson took Max Scherzer deep in the fourth inning to record his second home run of the season. He was in the starting lineup for just the second time in the last five games and has collected only seven hits in 31 at-bats for the month. More positively, he has managed to get on base at a .389 clip and swipe two bases in that span. Despite hints of promise, Hampson is hitting .213/.372/.316 line across 170 plate appearances for the season.

