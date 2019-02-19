Rockies' Garrett Hampson: Will compete for starting job
Hampson will have to battle with Ryan McMahon during spring training for the starting job at second base, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.
Hampson appears to be the favorite for the starting gig, although he doesn't have much experience in the big leagues to this point. He went 11-for-40 with four extra-base hits, four RBI and two stolen bases in 24 games a season ago, his lone major-league experience. While McMahon is the immediate competition, Brendan Rodgers, who's big-league debut was derailed by injuries a season ago, is also lurking in the shadows. Expect manager Bud Black to give both Hampson and McMahon plenty of opportunities to prove themselves during spring training, and it wouldn't be surprising to see the Rockies platoon at the keystone to open the 2019 campaign.
