The Rockies optioned Hollowell to Triple-A Albuquerque on Saturday.

In order to make room for Chris Flexen, who was recalled to start Saturday's game, Hollowell will head back to the minors. The 25-year-old righty holds a 6.46 ERA through 15.1 innings in the majors, but that number is comes down to 3.21 in Triple-A.