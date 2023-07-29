The Rockies optioned Hollowell to Triple-A Albuquerque on Saturday.
In order to make room for Chris Flexen, who was recalled to start Saturday's game, Hollowell will head back to the minors. The 25-year-old righty holds a 6.46 ERA through 15.1 innings in the majors, but that number is comes down to 3.21 in Triple-A.
