Colorado recalled Hollowell from Triple-A Albuquerque on Wednesday.
Hollowell will return to the Rockies' bullpen as a replacement for Nick Mears, who is headed to the 15-day injured list due to a left oblique strain. Hollowell, 25, has allowed eight runs -- seven earned -- in nine career major league innings dating back to his debut last September.
