Hartlieb cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Albuquerque on Tuesday.
Hartlieb was removed from the 40-man roster Saturday after having his contract selected June 8. After going unclaimed, he'll return to Albuquerque, where he's logged a 5.61 ERA across 33.2 innings this season.
