Rockies' Gerardo Parra: Another multi-hit game Wednesday
Parra went 2-for-4 with two doubles and two RBI in Wednesday's 10-5 loss to the Mets.
Both of Parra's doubles came against starter Chris Flexen, as he hit one to lead off the second inning before driving in two runs in the third. The left-handed hitting outfielder has posted multi-hit efforts in 15 of his past 24 games started, and is slashing career highs across the board at .355/.376/.535. Parra should continue to serve as an excellent source of RBI while batting in the heart of Colorado's explosive lineup.
More News
-
Trade values: Last chance to deal
Heath Cummings and Chris Towers release the final version of their trade charts and try to...
-
Ranking the 10 newest closers
One-third of the league is undergoing a transition at closer, most of which began in the last...
-
Podcast: Albie up, Judge/Bellinger
Who are we talking about Wednesday? Ozzie Albies, Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, Manny Machado,...
-
Prospects: Albies, Rosario graduate
Now that Amed Rosario and Ozzie Albies have arrived, who are the top five prospects to stash...
-
Waivers: Don't sleep on Marquez, McHugh
The trade deadline consumed so much bandwidth that you may have missed two of the weekend's...
-
Trade Deadline: Winners & losers
Yu Darvish and Sonny Gray were the biggest names moved at the trade deadline, but they weren't...