Parra went 2-for-4 with two doubles and two RBI in Wednesday's 10-5 loss to the Mets.

Both of Parra's doubles came against starter Chris Flexen, as he hit one to lead off the second inning before driving in two runs in the third. The left-handed hitting outfielder has posted multi-hit efforts in 15 of his past 24 games started, and is slashing career highs across the board at .355/.376/.535. Parra should continue to serve as an excellent source of RBI while batting in the heart of Colorado's explosive lineup.