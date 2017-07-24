Parra (calf) is in the starting lineup for Monday's game against the Cardinals.

Parra missed the past two games due to a bruised calf, but he'll re-enter the lineup Monday in order to give Ian Desmond a break. Since returning from the DL just before the All-Star break, the 30-year-old outfielder has been on fire, slashing .513/.500/.769 with two homers and 12 RBI in 10 games played.

