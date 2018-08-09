Parra is not in the lineup Thursday against the Dodgers.

Parra will head to the bench for the third time in five games as David Dahl, who recently rejoined the big club, is once again in the lineup in his stead. Dahl is hitting .333/.429/.667 in four games (three starts) since rejoining the Rockies, so he could continue to push Parra for playing time if he keeps producing.