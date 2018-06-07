Parra is not in the lineup versus the Reds on Thursday, Patrick Saunders of the Denver Post reports.

Mike Tauchman will get a start in left field to spell Parra after the latter went 2-for-4 with a pair of RBI during Wednesday's outing. Over 55 games this year, Parra is hitting .279 but has just a .691 OPS with three home runs and 19 RBI.