Parra went 1-for-4 with two RBI, a run scored and a stolen base Saturday against the Cubs.

Parra has been off to a dreadful start at the plate and with two RBI on Saturday he doubled his output for the season. He does have some positive signs to his profile as he has struck out in only 14.5 percent of his at-bats but has just a .241 BABIP. Parra is also running more frequently this season as he is 2-for-3 in stolen base attempts after attempting to swipe a base just seven times last season.