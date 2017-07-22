Rockies' Gerardo Parra: Gets day off Saturday
Parra is out of the lineup for Saturday's game against the Pirates.
Ian Desmon will take Parra's post in left field Saturday and Mark Reynolds will rejoin the lineup at first base. Saturday marks Parra's first day off since the All-Star break, and he has been red-hot since the start of the second half with a .538 average and a 1.341 OPS over 26 at-bats. Look for Parra to return to the lineup for Sunday's series finale against Pittsburgh.
