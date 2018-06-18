Parra went 3-for-4 with two doubles, four RBI, a run scored and a walk in Sunday's 13-12 loss to Texas.

Parra had been held without an extra-base hit since June 8 but has still raised his OPS from .699 to .733 since the end of May. The 31-year-old has just three home runs and 26 RBI in 209 at-bats this season, but he's added six stolen bases and a .297 batting average.